PBS Reporter Jane Ferguson Says She Was Punched in Face on Subway by Stranger

PBS News Hour reporter Jane Ferguson was the victim of a random attack on the New York City subway Monday evening.

Ferguson said on Twitter that she was riding in a crowded 4 train car during rush hour when an unknown man approached her and punched her on the side of her face.

"I kneeled down on the floor in shock, and steadied myself, unsure what had just happened, my ear ringing and face on fire," the award-winning correspondent wrote.

Ferguson explained that she only publicly spoke out about what happened as a way to thank a passerby she says helped her up and directed her to police at the following station.

"The reason I'm tweeting this is, as I knelt on the floor, I felt an arm around my shoulder and a woman pulled me away," she added. "The young woman took me off the car at the next stop and to the police there at grand central station before giving me a hug and making sure I got home ok."

Ferguson went on to say that she only got the woman's first name —Samantha — because she was in shock, but is grateful for the stranger's kindness.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

"So Samantha who was on the number 4 express train between 59th st and grand central today at rush hour — thank you," the tweet reads. "New Yorkers are pretty great."

Ferguson, who is also a contributor to The New Yorker, is now based in New York City after having spent more than 13 years living in the Middle East as a foreign correspondent, according to her website. She has won Polk, Emmy and DuPont awards for her reporting.

It's unclear whether any charges have been filed in the case.