Paul Rusesabagina has been a critic of Rwanda's president, Paul Kagame, and his prosecution was criticized as a repressive act by the government

Paul Rusesabagina of Hotel Rwanda Fame Convicted of Terrorism in Trial Criticized by Human Rights Advocates

Paul Rusesabagina, the hotel manager who sheltered people during the 1994 Rwandan genocide and was portrayed by Don Cheadle in the movie Hotel Rwanda, was found guilty of terrorism in that country and sentenced to 25 years in prison, according to multiple reports.

His arrest and prosecution were harshly criticized by human rights groups, which characterized the case against him a repressive measure by Rwanda's president, Paul Kagame. Rusesabagina, 67, who was a resident of the United States at the time of his arrest, has been critical of Kagame's repressive rule.

Rusesabagina was tried along with 20 other defendants. He been accused of organizing and funding a group that carried out attacks in Rwanda that killed nine people in 2018, The New York Times reports.

"Rusesabagina ... is convicted of being a member of a terror group and participating in terror activities but he is acquitted of creating an illegal armed group," judge Antoine Muhima said, Reuters reports.

The Times reports Rusesabagina had a leadership role in the Rwanda Movement for Democratic Change, a coalition of groups opposing Kagame that had been accused of being responsible for the attacks.

His arrest has led to international condemnation against Kagame, with New York-based Human Rights Watch denouncing it as an "enforced disappearance, a serious violation of international law."

In February, just before the start of Rusesabagina's trial, the European Union adopted a resolution condemning the arrest and characterizing it as "politically motivated."

The resolution also called for an investigation that provides full accounting of how Rusesabagina, who was arrested in Dubai, ended up in Rwandan custody.

"Rusesabagina was forcibly transferred from Dubai to Kigali in uncertain circumstances and only reappeared ... at the headquarters of the Rwandan Investigation Bureau," reads the resolution. "Rusesabagina was arrested at Kigali International Airport, contradicting an earlier police account which stated that he was arrested through 'international cooperation.'"

The resolution also noted that the Rwandan government "has arrested, detained and prosecuted critics and government opponents in politically motivated trials" and "repeatedly threatened others outside the country, with some having been physically attacked and even killed."

Rusesabagina's lawyers have said the arrest was driven by his criticism of the Rwandan government — and that other dissidents have been arrested or disappeared altogether during Kagame's presidency.

Kagame has raised the ire of numerous human rights groups over the years; all accuse him of suppressing the freedoms of Rwandan citizens, and using illegal tactics to eliminate his political rivals.

Relatives have said Rusesabagina, a cancer survivor, is in poor health and being mistreated while in custody. They further believe the allegations against him are unfounded.

"What they're accusing him of is all made up," his adopted daughter, Carine Kanimba, told The Guardian last year. "There is no evidence to what they're claiming ... We know this is a wrongful arrest."

Rusesabagina refused to attend the majority of his trial, alleging that his right to a fair trial has been violated.