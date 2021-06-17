Paul Murdaugh Was Threatened Online Prior to His Death, Family Says

Paul Murdaugh, 22, and his 52-year-old mother, Margaret “Maggie” Murdaugh, were shot and killed on their 1,770-acre property in South Carolina

Paul Murdaugh, the man who was shot and killed along with his mother on the property of their hunting lodge in South Carolina, had received online threats from strangers prior to his death.

"I didn't think it was a credible threat," Paul's uncle, John Marvin Murdaugh, told ABC News in an interview on Good Morning America. "If it was, I would have tried to do something or notify someone. But, I guess, maybe I made a mistake."

Paul, 22, and his 52-year-old mother, Margaret "Maggie" Murdaugh, were shot and killed on their 1,770-acre property in Islandton on June 7. Paul's father, Alex Murdaugh, a prominent South Carolina attorney, found the bodies shortly after 10 p.m.

Paul was reportedly shot in the head and chest with a shotgun and his mother was killed with an assault rifle, sources told The Island Packet.

At the time of his death, Paul, 22, was awaiting trial for charges of one count of boating under the influence (BUI) causing death and two counts of causing great bodily injury in connection with a February 2019 boating accident that killed 19-year-old Mallory Beach.

Paul pleaded not guilty and was released on bail.

Beach's mother later filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Paul, his family and a convenience store that allegedly served Paul and his friends alcohol on the night of the accident, even though they were underage.

Randolph "Randy" Murtaugh, another uncle, said he didn't know of anybody who would want to hurt the family.

"I really don't know of any enemies," said Randy, who was also interviewed for the broadcast. "You hear all this talk on social media with regard to Paul but I don't know of anybody who would truly be an enemy or truly want to harm them."

"It's just hard to imagine somebody can be so sick as to do this, intentionally kill people like that," Randy said. "I mean, we see it in the world. We see it on the news. But you don't think it's going to happen in your small community, to your family."

The brothers told ABC News that Alex had nothing to do with the slayings.

"My brother loved Maggie and loved Paul like nothing else on this earth, just like he loves [his older son] Buster," Randy said. "So there's no possible way he could have anything to do with this, I can assure you."

"I can tell you he was willing and still is willing to do anything that's asked of him," added John. "He wants this solved."

"We need help finding who did this," Randy said. "The person that did this is out there."