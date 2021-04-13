Paul Flores and His Father Arrested in Connection with Kristin Smart's 1996 Disappearance: Reports

A former classmate has been taken into custody in connection to the disappearance of Kristin Smart, a California college student who vanished in 1996, according to multiple reports.

Paul Flores, a longtime person of interest in the case and a classmate of Smart's at California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo, was taken into custody along with his father, Ruben Flores, according to KSBY — which was the first to report the arrests — along with the Los Angeles Times and the San Luis Obispo Tribune.

It was unclear if they have been charged.

Smart vanished after attending an off-campus party on the Friday of Memorial Day weekend in 1996. Flores, now 43, was the last known person to see her alive after volunteering to walk her home in her inebriated state from the party, police have previously said.

Authorities had never located Smart's body. Police will announce more details today at a 2 p.m. PT press conference.

In February and April of 2020, Flores was briefly detained but then released. Authorities said they had searched Flores' home and that of his parents.

In mid-January, Smart's case came back in the headlines after her mother, Denise Smart, said the Federal Bureau of Investigation had recently contacted her about her daughter's case, telling her to stay tuned for some news — but that the news would be something unexpected.

But in a subsequent statement released days later, the Smart family said they had actually been in contact with a retired FBI agent, and both the family and local authorities said no announcement was imminent.

Flores Was Longtime Person of Interest

After Smart vanished, campus police questioned Flores. When he was asked about a black eye he sported, he told police he got hurt in a pickup basketball game, but authorities grew suspicious when one of his friends later told authorities Flores already had the bruise when he showed up to play.

According to The Tribune of San Luis Obispo, he later admitted that was a lie and told authorities he got the bruise fixing his truck before ending the interview.

Later that year, after Flores had returned home for the summer, investigators from the sheriff's office searched his dorm room with four cadaver dogs, and the dogs keyed in on Flores's mattress, according to police.

Despite remaining a person of interest in the case ever since, Flores had never been charged.

He has remained mum about the case, invoking his Fifth Amendment right to remain silent when he was deposed in a 2005 wrongful death civil suit brought against him by Smart's parents, which they ultimately dropped.

PEOPLE has not been able to reach Flores for comment.

In 1998, his attorney told PEOPLE that authorities had no evidence against Flores.

"It's one thing to have suspicions," attorney Melvin de la Motte told PEOPLE, "but that doesn't make up for evidence."

PEOPLE was unable to reach de la Motte for comment.