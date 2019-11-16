Kelsey Berreth’s Disappearance
Man Accused in Fiancée's Murder Asked for Help in Arranging Killing of Key Witness, Inmate Claims

Patrick Frazee is currently on trial for the 2018 murder of his fiancée, Kelsey Berreth

By Helen Murphy
November 16, 2019 01:45 PM
Patrick Frazee and Kelsey Berreth
The trial of Patrick Frazee, who is accused of murdering his fiancée Kelsey Berreth, took another shocking turn on Friday when an inmate testified that Frazee asked him for help in killing witnesses connected to the case, multiple outlets reports.

The inmate — who did not want to be named for safety — was housed next to Frazee in jail for several weeks in September and October, according to NBC News, which also reported the inmate testified that Frazee asked him to use his connections to a prison gang to kill witnesses including key witness and Frazee’s mistress, Krystal Jean Lee Kenney.

“He would pass me notes if his information was too sensitive,” the man said, according to ABC News.

NBC News reported that a law enforcement official testified on Friday, claiming the notes between the two listed more than 10 people who needed to “disappear or be unseen.”

More than a dozen notes were said to have passed between the two, in which Frazee allegedly gave descriptions of the witnesses he wanted killed, including where they lived, their phone numbers and their ages, according to KRDO, which added that Frazee said he would help pay the inmate’s bond to get him out of jail if he helped arrange the killings.

Patrick Frazee
Woodland Park Police
RELATED: Mistress of Colo. Man Accused of Killing Fiancée Was Once Pregnant With His Child, She Testifies

Frazee has pleaded not guilty to two counts of murder and three counts of solicitation to commit murder in the presumed death of Berreth, the mother of his young daughter. According to KRDO, jurors are expected to begin deliberation on Monday. Frazee faces life imprisonment if found guilty.

Prosecutors allege Frazee bludgeoned Berreth, a Colorado flight instructor, with a baseball bat on Thanksgiving 2018, and burned her body days later on an expansive piece of property he owns.

Kelsey Berreth
RELATED: ‘No Body, No Crime:’ Colo. Man Allegedly Told Friend 6 Months Before Fiancée Kelsey Berreth Vanished

They also allege Frazee enlisted help from his mistress, Kenney, to clean up the bloody murder scene and throw investigators off by driving to a different state with Berreth’s phone.

Earlier this month, Kenney, who already has pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence in the case, alleged in her testimony that Frazee claimed Berreth was abusing the child.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE’s free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Kenney testified that he wanted her to help him kill Berreth, who was reported missing on Dec. 2, 2018, by her mother.

“He went from being someone who I loved and cared for and is one of my best friends,” Kenney said in court in Teller County, Colorado. “And he said his little girl was being abused. I know it was wrong, but I didn’t know what to do and I didn’t make the right decisions.”

Last week, Frazee’s lifelong friend Joseph Moore testified that Frazee had allegedly uttered the phrase “No body, no crime” several months before Berreth’s disappearance.

