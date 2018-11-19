N.C. Teacher Who Went Missing in Mexico Was Murdered: He Lived 'Life to the Fullest'

A North Carolina Spanish teacher who vanished in October while vacationing in Mexico was murdered, according to a Facebook post by the governor of the Mexican state of Chihuahua.

Governor Javier Corral’s post states that Patrick Braxton-Andrew, 34, became the victim of a “brutal murder” on Oct. 28 after crossing paths with an alleged Sinaloa drug cartel member.

According to the post, the body of the Davidson College graduate was found on the beach in the town of Urique.

It was not clear from the post whether any arrests have been made in the case. A motive was also unclear, but the post describes Braxton-Andrew as “a totally innocent person” and dispelled rumors that his death had to do with purchasing drugs.

In the post, Corral described Braxton-Andrew’s as an “explorer” who “loved Mexico and its people.”

His childhood friend, Russell Miller, told the Associated Press the victim was an avid runner who often traveled in Latin America and was excited to visit Cooper Canyon in Chihuahua.

In a previous statement to PEOPLE after he went missing, Braxton-Andrew’s family said he “was supposed to meet his brother in Mexico City on Oct. 30 but he never showed up.”

He had been staying in a hotel in Urique, two days before he was scheduled to meet his brother, on what later would be learned was the day of his murder, he left the hotel for a walk but never came back, his parents stated.

A post on a Facebook page dedicated to finding Braxton-Andrew stated, “Patrick died doing what he loved — traveling and meeting people.”

Braxton-Andrew taught Spanish at the Woodlawn School in Mooresville, which posted a message on Instagram that said, “You taught us to live life to the fullest, and your life will continue to inspire us.”

The town of Davidson flew flags at half-staff in memory of Braxton-Andrew, the town posted on its Facebook page.

In a tweet, North Carolina senator Tom Tillis wrote, “Patrick’s family deserves justice, and I will continue to work with the @StateDept and federal officials as Mexican law enforcement continues their investigation.”

• With reporting by CHAR ADAMS