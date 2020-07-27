Bruce Gomola allegedly became angry about an appointment for his father at the Delaware Valley Urology office

Patient Services Rep Is Fatally Shot When Man Opens Fire During Dispute at Doctor’s Office

A New Jersey corrections officer is behind bars after he allegedly fatally shot a patient services representative at a medical office, as well as injuring another patient.

Bruce Gomola Jr., 51, was charged Friday with first-degree murder, two counts of second-degree aggravated assault and second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

Gomola allegedly became angry about an appointment for his father at the Delaware Valley Urology office.

His father had an appointment at a later date and wanted it moved up, Joel Bewley, a spokesperson for the Burlington County prosecutor’s office, tells PEOPLE.

Gomola allegedly pulled out a .40 caliber handgun and shot Stephanie Horton in the chest when she tried to talk to him.

The bullet passed through the 44-year-old mother of two's back and hit a female patient, who was in her 50s, in the knee. The patient had just been screened for COVID 19 and had her temperature taken and was entering the facility for her appointment when she was shot.

Image zoom Bruce Gomola Jr. Burlington County Prosecutor's Office

The fatal incident occurred just before 1 p.m. Friday in the lobby at the office’s pre-check-in station for COVID 19.

Gomola’s father was inside their vehicle at the time of the shooting.

Afterward, Gomola allegedly drove away from the office but soon returned and turned himself in.

Horton was taken to the Cooper University Hospital, where she died at 4:18 p.m.. The other victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help pay for the woman's funeral expenses.

“Our beloved Stephanie Horton unexpectedly lost her life after a tragic & cruel act of gun violence,” the page reads. “Stephanie is a hero, she courageously put herself in harm’s way to protect those around her. Stephanie was strong, she was selfless, & she would fight for those she loved.”

Gomola, who is being held in the Camden County Correctional Facility, is employed as a corrections officer at the Burlington County Jail in Mount Holly.

He had his first appearance on Saturday and a detention hearing is scheduled for this week.

He has yet to enter a plea.