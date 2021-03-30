Oklahoma Pastor's Wife and Their Alleged Lover Arrested for His Murder

An Oklahoma pastor's wife and their alleged lover have been arrested in connection with the pastor's murder.

Kristie Dawnell Evans, 47, and Kahlil Deamie Square, 26, were detained after Kristie allegedly confessed to her role in her husband's killing, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said Friday.

Both are facing first-degree murder charges, KFOR reported.

Authorities said that Kristie called 911 just after 1 a.m. on March 22 to report that an intruder had entered her home and shot her husband, authorities said. When officers arrived, they found 50-year-old David Evans with a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.

Kristie and Square were determined as suspects "based on evidence collected and interviews conducted," the bureau of investigation said.

When Kristie was brought in for questioning, she allegedly confessed and was immediately placed into custody, the agency said, adding that Square was found at his residence and taken into custody "without incident."

David was the pastor at Harmony Freewill Baptist Church in Ada, Oklahoma. He, his wife Kristie, and Square were allegedly all involved in a love triangle, authorities told KFOR based on Kristie's confession.

"The three of them, Kristie, Kahlil and David, had a sexual relationship. Kristie and Kahlil also had a separate sexual relationship, just the two of them," Capt. Beth Green, Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, told the news station.

Court documents obtained by KFOR reportedly say that the trio first met at a Super 8 Motel "months ago" and that "Kristie, David, and Kahlil had sex at a Super 8 Motel on more than one occasion."

Kristie reportedly continued to have a secret relationship with Square in addition to these meet-ups. She told him that David was verbally abusive toward her, calling her "fat, ugly and a whore," according to an arrest affidavit obtained by NBC News.

Kristie allegedly confessed to investigators that she gave Square a handgun and a box of bullets that belonged to David. She allegedly left the door unlocked for Square to enter and kill her husband in the middle of the night, NBC News reported.

The Oklahoma Bureau of Investigation did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Harmony Freewill Baptist Church said in a statement to KFOR that they have been "grieving the death of our Pastor, David Evans, over the last few days."

"The circumstances that are now coming to light have taken us by surprise and we are greatly saddened," the church added. "We serve a perfect Savior, Jesus Christ, who gave His life for us. These revelations do not diminish that truth and we will continue to serve Him. We are aware that even pastors can succumb to human frailty and we ask that our privacy be respected at this time as we as a church family grieve and process all of these events."

The church did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.