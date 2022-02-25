Jeff Sippy made an anonymous call to police in 2013 after two members of the same family died and another was in the ICU. Convicted of killing them, Diane Staudte tells ABC's 20/20 she is innocent

Pastor Tips Off Police in Antifreeze Murders After 2 Congregants Die in the Same Way, He Tells 20/20

In 2013, after two members of his congregation died under mysterious circumstances, Pastor Jeff Sippy placed an anonymous call to the police in Springfield, Mo.

"I shared that I am a pastor and I have a family who has experienced two deaths in a short proximity of time and has another family member in ICU," Sippy, the pastor of Redeemer Lutheran Church, says on this week's episode of ABC's 20/20.

"I've never had two family members die in the same type of situations ever," he tells 20/20.

"I believe these were circumstances that needed to be investigated," he says. (An exclusive clip from his interview is shown below.)

Sippy's sharp instincts ultimately led to the arrest of Diane Staudte, the mother of four who plotted to poison her husband and two of her children with antifreeze.

Her husband, Mark Staudte, died on Easter Sunday in 2012 of what appeared to be natural causes. Five months later, her son, Shaun Staudte, was found dead in their home after suffering from flu-like symptoms.

In June of 2013, Diane's daughter Sarah Staudte was admitted to the ICU with a brain bleed and organ failure. Doctors started to think she had been poisoned somehow.

Springfield Police Department Detective Neal McAmis brought Diane and her daughter Rachel Staudte in for questioning.

In interrogation tapes obtained by ABC News, Diane admitted to using antifreeze to poison her family members by putting it into her children's Coca-Cola and husband's Gatorade.

Diane entered an Alford plea for the two counts of first-degree murder, which acknowledges that prosecutors have enough evidence to convict him without her having to admit to the crime. She is serving a life sentence without parole.

Rachel pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in 2015 as part of a plea deal in exchange for testifying against her mother. She received two life terms with the possibility of parole after 42-and-a-half years.

But now, in an exclusive interview with ABC News senior national affairs correspondent Deborah Roberts, Diane claims that she is innocent.

"I said what I was told to say — I'm saying there's more to that than what people know," Staudte said in an exclusive interview with 20/20.

"Mark was with some people that are very dangerous — people have disappeared," she told Roberts.

Telling Roberts she heard in prison that someone put a hit out on Mark, she said, "I'm saying somebody probably came in and gave him something."

Diane never said anything about Mark knowing any "dangerous people," say authorities.

Authorities say they have no evidence that anyone but Diane and her daughter, Rachel, plotted to kill their family members.

In Friday's 20/20, Diane talks for the first time about her relationship with her family and her feelings about the shocking deaths that changed their lives forever.

The program includes recordings of police interrogations with Diane and Rachel, who pleaded guilty to helping her mother in her disturbing scheme to pick the family off one by one.

It also features an interview with Sarah from the ABC News archives about how she is healing after her mother and sister's betrayal.