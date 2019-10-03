Iowa Pastor Killed During Alleged Robbery at His Church

Image zoom Al Henderson Fort Dodge Police Department

A 64-year-old Iowa pastor was fatally shot during an alleged robbery at his Fort Dodge church, multiple outlets report.

At 5:45 p.m. Wednesday, police received reports of an “unresponsive” man at the church. Upon arrival, they found the pastor, Allen W. Henderson, in need of severe medical attention, police told KCCI 8.

Henderson was transferred to Unity Point Trinity Regional Medical Center, and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police told KEYC 8 that once they began investigating Henderson’s death, they discovered that a confrontation had happened outside the church.

The suspect, Joshua J. Pendleton, 36, of Fort Dodge, was found by police after they searched the 1400 block of 4th Avenue South. He was questioned and taken into custody at 7 p.m.

Image zoom Joshua Pendleton Fort Dodge Police Department

Pendleton has been charged with first-degree murder and first-degree robbery, KWWL reports. He is currently being held in the Webster County Jail.

It was not immediately clear if he has entered a plea or retained an attorney.

Henderson was a longtime chaplain of Webster County public safety agencies and first responders, police told KCCI 8.

“He was a beloved member of our family and we are working with heavy hearts this evening as we move forward from this tragic incident,” Fort Dodge police told KCCI 8 in a statement. “He will forever be remembered for his dedication and service for all of those he touched within this community and beyond.”

Cpt. Ryan Gruenberg added, “A lot of us in this profession see a lot of tragic incidents and he was always there for us to offer his support and kind words to help us through any kind of incident. And he was just always there to lighten the mood and put a smile on all our faces so certainly it’ll put a whole in our department.”