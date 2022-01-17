Richie T. Aaron Jr. was found dead after the train departed the Lee's Summit station, according to a statement from police

Suspect at Large After Passenger, 30, Shot to Death on Missouri Amtrak: Police

Authorities are looking for the person that shot and killed a 30-year-old man on an Amtrak train in Missouri on Friday.

Richie T. Aaron Jr. was found dead after the train departed the Lee's Summit station, according to a statement from police. The train stopped around 9:15 p.m. local time at the next station in Independence, where he was pronounced dead.

The suspect, who was also a passenger on the train, fled the scene.

Police said Saturday that detectives were interviewing passengers and trying to determine a timeline of the events that took place prior to Friday's shooting, which occurred while the train was stopped at Lee's Summit.

Amtrak said in a statement obtained by ABC News that they are cooperating in the investigation. The company confirmed that the train was traveling from St. Louis to Kansas City when the shooting occurred.

"There were no injuries to the other 81 passengers and the Amtrak crew, and they were all provided alternate transportation to their final destination," Amtrak said.

"The initial investigation revealed that the train car where the shooting occurred did not have a large number of passengers and the passengers that heard the gunshots did not immediately recognize that a person had been shot," police said.

However, passengers that spoke with KMBC said they were confused when the train left the station. Passenger Chris Shaw said officials on the train were informed of the gunshots and asked to stop the train, but "they didn't do it."

"There should have been an ambulance at Lee's Summit, not 35 minutes later, stop the train," Shaw told the outlet.

Emergency crews attempted to save Aaron's life once the train stopped in Independence, but the victim succumbed to his injuries, according to police.