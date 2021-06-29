Man Faces Federal Charge After Allegedly Jumping Out of Moving Plane at Los Angeles Airport

Luis Antonio Victoria Dominguez, 33, could face 20 years in prison after allegedly attempting to breach the plane's cockpit and exiting through a service door

A man faces the federal charge of interfering with a flight after he allegedly jumped from a moving plane at Los Angeles International Airport last Friday, prosecutors say.

When United Express flight 5365, operated by SkyWest, pulled away from its gate shortly after 7 p.m., Luis Antonio Victoria Dominguez, 33, allegedly got up from his seat, "sprinted" to the front of the commercial jet and began banging on the cockpit door and attempting to manipulate its doorknob, an FBI affidavit says.

Unable to enter the cockpit, he allegedly pushed past a flight attendant and opened an emergency exit door. He allegedly jumped from the aircraft and landed directly on the tarmac, breaking his right leg, the affidavit states.

Victoria Dominguez was taken into custody on the taxiway, treated for his injuries and brought to a hospital, where he later underwent surgery, according to the Associated Press and U.S. Attorney's Office in the Central District of California.

The commercial jet, which was scheduled to fly to Salt Lake City, returned to the gate following the incident and completed the flight later that night, the AP reports.

Victoria Dominguez is charged with interference with flight crew members and attendants, which carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.

He is expected to make his initial appearance in U.S. District Court later this week. It is not yet clear if he has retained an attorney who can speak on his behalf.