2 Dead, 5 Injured After Alleged Targeted Shooting of 21-Year-Old's Birthday Celebration on Party Bus

“Based on preliminary investigation, it does not appear this shooting was a random event,” California Highway Patrol said

A party bus celebrating a woman's 21st birthday was shot at in Oakland, California, and police believe that it "does not appear" to be a random act of violence.

Two people died and at least five were injured, including the birthday girl, after the incident occurred just after midnight on Tuesday on the freeway.

"Upon arrival, it was determined two separate shootings occurred," California Highway Patrol said in a press release. "The initial shooting occurred on eastbound I-580 at the Seminary Avenue off-ramp. The second shooting occurred shortly after near Foothill Boulevard at 68th Avenue."

The party bus "sustained multiple bullet strikes" and "multiple victims sustained gunshot wounds with varying degrees of injuries," CHP said.

"Two victims succumbed to their injuries," CHP added in their press release.

"Based on the preliminary investigation, it does not appear this shooting was a random event," officials said.

A relative told East Bay Times one of the victims is a 19-year-old woman from Stockton.

"A whole bunch of women trying to enjoy themselves and someone took her life," the stepmother of the 19-year-old victim told NBC Bay Area. The victim's grandmother also told the outlet the 19-year-old was a mother to a child turning 3 on Saturday.

The father of the birthday girl also told the outlet the 21-year-old was shot in the leg, but is in stable condition.

