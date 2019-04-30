Life After Parkland: How 6 Survivors Are Healing in the Aftermath of Horror

“I don’t think anyone really feels normal after something like this,” says Kai Koerber, 18.

A senior who will be heading to the University of California at Berkeley this fall, Koerber launched his own nonprofit called Societal Reform Corp in the aftermath of the massacre at school. He wanted to create a program that helps address the mental health issues commonly at play behind the scenes of gun violence.

“We need to put mental health on equal standing with gun control,” Koerber explains. SRC advocates for the development of mental health initiatives in public schools, including non-traditional healing methods such as painting, mindfulness and yoga.