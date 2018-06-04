Parkland Massacre Survivors Announce Summer Bus Tour to Register Voters — with Goal to Reduce Gun Violence

A group of student survivors of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School massacre in Parkland, Florida, announced Monday they are launching a multi-state bus tour this summer aimed at registering young people to vote — with the ultimate goal of reducing gun violence.

The announcement marked the next phase of the March for Our Lives movement, which was launched at the school following the Feb. 14 mass shooting that killed 17 and was one of the the deadliest school shootings in U.S. history.

Within days of the Parkland attack, Stoneman Douglas students Jaclyn Corin, Cameron Kasky, David Hogg, Emma Gonzalez and Alex Wind realized they shared a similar goal and came together to work to prevent more school shootings.

Out of their efforts grew the March 24 March for Our Lives, a series of coordinated marches aimed at pressuring lawmakers to find solutions for gun violence.

The next phase is called March for Our Lives: Road to Change, according to a press release from the organization.

The Road to Change kicks off on Friday, June 15 in Chicago, and will last two months. The tour has more than 50 planned stops over 20 states including Iowa, Texas, California, South Carolina, and Connecticut.

The Stoneman Douglas students will also hold a separate Florida tour with more than 25 stops, visiting every congressional district in the state.

At Monday’s press conference announcing the door, Kasky said, “A lot of politicians out there don’t want a lot of young people voting. … I think that a lot of people have slowly been less excited in voting because they are getting tired of the political system. But the thing is, we can fix the political system.”

Kasky added, “Our generation and the many generations that are helping us can change the game. We don’t have to surrender to dirty, awful politics. We can make it better. And the best way to do that is to vote.”