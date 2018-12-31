Parkland Shooting Survivor Slams Louis C.K.: We Saw 'Our Friends and Classmates in Caskets'

Parkland shooting survivor Kyra Parrow is not here for Louis C.K.‘s jokes.

Parrow clapped back at the comedian after he allegedly mocked the teenagers’ efforts for stricter gun control laws during a standup set earlier this month.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Louis C.K, although taking jello shots & eating mushrooms might have been ideal for you when you were 18, that is not the luxury that we have after having to see our friends and classmates in caskets because of preventable gun violence,” Parrow wrote on Twitter on Monday.

Her comment was a reply to activist Shannon Watts, who also criticized C.K.

“Imagine thinking the best way to resurrect your career after admitting to sexual misconduct is to mock trans people and Parkland gun violence survivors,” she wrote.

RELATED: Louis C.K. Says It’s Been a ‘Weird Year’ Since Sexual Misconduct Allegations: ‘I Lost $35 Million’

Louis C.K, although taking jello shots & eating mushrooms might have been ideal for you when you were 18, that is not the luxury that we have after having to see our friends and classmates in caskets because of preventable gun violence. https://t.co/Hx5cGoxOPn — Kyra Parrow (@longlivekcx) December 31, 2018

On Feb. 14, 17 teenagers and adults were killed in the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

In new audio that went viral over the weekend, the disgraced comedian is allegedly heard calling the survivors “boring” and questioning why their opinions matter.

RELATED VIDEO: Bob Saget Opens Up About Stand-Up Comedy After Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against Louis C.K.

“Testify in front of Congress, these kids, what the f—? What are you doing?” he said, according to CNN. “‘Cause you went to a high school where kids got shot, why does that mean I have to listen to you? Why does that make you interesting? You didn’t get shot. You pushed some fat kid in the way and now I gotta listen to you talking?”

The caption of the since-deleted YouTube clip claimed that the stand-up set took place on Dec. 16 at Governor’s Comedy Club in Levittown, New York, according to Variety.

An attorney for C.K. did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.