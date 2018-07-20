Parkland Mass Shooting Survivors' Dad Killed in Robbery of His Convenience Store

Florida officials are searching for the suspect in the killing of a father whose two children survived the Feb. 14 school shooting in Parkland, Florida, that killed 17 people.

Ayub Ali, 61, was killed after a man came into the convenience store he owned and allegedly robbed him Tuesday, a Broward County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson tells PEOPLE.

Security footage released by the sheriff’s office shows the unidentified suspect entering the store, Aunt Molly’s Food Store, and browsing the aisles before making his way to the counter.

The suspect walks behind the counter and confronts Ali, and puts what appears to be a gun against his back. Ali can be seen putting his hands up and seemingly being forced to open the cash register.

The man then appears to take money out of the register and leaves the store. But authorities allege the man returned to the store and fatally shot Ali.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

Broward Sheriff/Twitter

The 61-year-old was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to a Broward County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Now, officials are asking the public’s help in identifying the suspect.

Ali was the father of two survivors of the shooting at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School, according to local station NBS 6. He had four children overall, the outlet reports.

“I can’t believe this. It happened during a robbery in his own store,” friend Joaquin Nieves told CBS Miami. Nieves told the station he had warned his friend about working alone.

Ali’s store reopened Thursday with memorials placed outside by loyal customers, NBC 6 reports.

The suspect wore a black vest and reddish-orange shorts with a black and white stripe on the sides, reddish-orange slides and a skull cap with “Miami” stitched on the front, the news release states.

Anyone with information is asked to contact BSO Homicide Detective James Hayes at 954-321-4231. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org.

Anonymous tips that lead to an arrest are eligible for a reward of up to $3,000.