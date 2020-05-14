Parkland High School Resource Officer Fired for Hiding Behind Car During Shooting Is Reinstated
Sgt. Brian Miller was terminated after an investigation found he hid behind his car during the Parkland High School mass shooting in Feb. 2018
Sgt. Brian Miller, who was fired after it was discovered he hid behind a car during the Parkland, Fla., school shooting in 2018, will reportedly get his job back with full pay, the Miami Herald and the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reported Wednesday.
Miller, 57, was one of four deputies terminated due to alleged "neglect of duty" in the Florida shooting, where 17 students and faculty members were killed.
According to the Sun-Sentinel, an arbitration ruling made this week found that the Broward County Sheriff’s Office "violated Sgt. Brian Miller’s constitutional due process rights" when he was terminated in June 2019.
Miller will reportedly receive back pay since his termination. He made more than 137,000 in 2018, per the Sun Sentinel.
The Broward County Sheriff's Office has not responded to PEOPLE's request for comment.
On Feb. 14, 2018, Nikolas Cruz, a then-19-year-old former Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student, entered the school and opened fire.
An investigative report by the Marjory Stoneman Douglas Public Safety Commission found that although Miller arrived at the school when the first shots were fired, he failed to go inside and instead hid behind his police cruiser and didn’t radio anyone for 10 minutes, according to the Miami Herald.
"Miller failed to coordinate or direct deputies’ actions and did not direct or coordinate an immediate response into the school,” a report from the commission said, per the Sun-Sentinel. "Sergeant Miller’s actions were ineffective and he did not properly supervise the scene.”
Deputies Edward Eason, Joshua Stambaugh, Scot Peterson and were all fired months after the shooting as well, after the sheriff's office internal investigation found they all had allegedly failed in their duties.
Peterson has been charged with multiple count of neglect of a child, multiple counts of culpable negligence and one count of perjury. He has pleaded not guilty. It is not clear if he has challenged his termination from his job.
The arbitration cases of Stambaugh and Eason challenging their terminations are still pending, the Herald reports.
Then-Sheriff Scott Israel, who was also criticized for the department's handling of the mass shooting, was suspended from his post by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in January 2019. Later that year, he was fully removed from his position by the Florida Senate in a 25-15 vote.
In Israel's place, DeSantis appointed Gregory Tony, who fired Miller, Eason, and Stambaugh several weeks later.