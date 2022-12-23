3 Killed, Several Others Injured in Paris After Man Opens Fire on Kurdish Cultural Center

Authorities are investigating whether the attack was racially motivated

By Laura Barcella
Published on December 23, 2022 09:38 AM
paris shooting

Three people were killed and at least four others were injured after a gunman opened fire in and around a Kurdish cultural center on a busy Paris street on Friday, multiple outlets report.

A 69-year-old unnamed suspect was detained and transported to a local hospital after the attack, per the Wall Street Journal. The man is now reportedly in custody on suspicion of murder, voluntary manslaughter and aggravated assault.

Paris Prosecutor Laure Beccuau told reporters that the suspect was previously known to police and had, in fact, been recently released from prison after he allegedly attacked local migrant tents with a sword, according to BBC.com.

paris shooting
Authorities at the scene of today's Paris shooting.

In Friday's shooting, the suspect allegedly opened fire in a Kurdish cultural center before shooting inside a hair salon and a nearby restaurant, Alexandra Cordebard, the mayor of the 10th Arrondissement, stated on local television.

"We saw an old white man enter, then start shooting in the Kurdish cultural centre, then he went to the hairdresser's next door," a local restaurant staffer told Agence France-Presse, per BBC.com.

The shooting, which occurred on rue d'Enghien, a crowded shopping hub, has not been classified as an act of terrorism at this point — but prosecutors are reportedly looking into whether it may have been racially motivated.

paris shooting
The scene of today's shooting in Paris.

"Thoughts for the victims and those who witnessed this drama," Paris' Deputy Mayor Emmanuel Gregoire tweeted after the violence.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin is reportedly now heading to the scene to observe the aftermath.

This is a developing story.

