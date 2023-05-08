Texas Parents Protest After 1st Graders Allegedly Forced Girl, 6, to Perform Sex Act, Recorded it on iPad

The classroom's teacher discovered the alleged abuse after an IT employee unlocked the iPad

By
Published on May 8, 2023 04:50 PM
Plainview Elementary School in Plainview, Texas
Plainview South Elementary School. Photo: Google Maps

Parents in Texas are outraged after a 6-year-old girl was allegedly forced to perform a sex act on a fellow student in their classroom while students recorded the incident on a district-issued iPad, multiple outlets report.

According to KAMC-TV and the Plainview Herald, both of which cite the Plainview Independent School District in Plainview, Tex., the district confirmed the incident occurred in an area of the classroom where the teacher could not see.

It wasn't until the next day when the teacher noticed the iPad was locked with a passcode and sent it to IT to be unlocked. Afterward, the teacher saw the disturbing video, KAMC reports.

Speaking with KCBD-TV, the girl's older cousin said the family became aware of the incident after noticing a change in her behavior.

"She's in distress, she's like, 'My stomach hurts. I just want to lay down,'" the cousin told the outlet. "You can tell something's wrong with her. So, they said 'What's going on? What happened?'"

The girl told family members she was pulled underneath a desk where she was forced to perform the act on the male student in April.

The girl said she hit the boy with a book and fought back "'until they let me go," the cousin said.

In another instance, she said a student exposed himself to other students in the lunch line.

According to KCBD, the cousin claims the school district was not forthright in notifying the girl's parents about the alleged incidents.

"Everything was, 'No comment. I cannot tell you. No comment,'" the cousin said, per the outlet. "So, you mean to tell me abuse has been happening for a week and a half and these kids are still at the same desk? My cousin is still at a desk with all boys, having to see her abusers every day."

On Friday, parents protested outside the school district administration building demanding the superintendent, school principal and teacher involved be fired, per KAMC.

Citing the district, the outlet reports the teacher has been placed on administrative leave and Child Protective Services is investigating.

On its website, the district announced classes on Monday were canceled, citing violent threats "regarding a matter under investigation," as well as the Saturday mass shooting in Allen, Texas, that claimed the lives of eight people.

The school district did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual abuse, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.

