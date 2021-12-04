Parents of Oxford High School Shooting Suspect James and Jennifer Crumbley Arrested, Plead Not Guilty

Judge Julie Nicholson set a $500,000 bond each for Jennifer and James Crumbley, who pleaded not guilty to four counts of involuntary manslaughter after Tuesday's mass shooting in Michigan

James and Jennifer Crumbley, the parents of Michigan high school shooting suspect Ethan Crumbley, have pleaded not guilty after being charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter.

Judge Julie Nicholson of Rochester Hills District Court set a $500,000 cash surety no 10% bond for both James and Jennifer at a Zoom arraignment Saturday morning. Judge Nicholson scheduled a probable cause conference for Dec. 15, and set a preliminary hearing for Dec. 22.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The Crumbleys were arraigned after the couple was apprehended by Detroit Police early Saturday morning, according to The Detroit Free Press. Authorities began to search for the two after they were charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter by Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald on Friday.

According to McDonald, James purchased the weapon used in the Tuesday shooting at Oxford High School that left four students dead, as PEOPLE previously reported.

The couple did not appear for their arraignment scheduled for Friday afternoon, per the Free Press, and the U.S. Marshals Service subsequently released wanted posters of the couple and sent out a reward offer to anyone with information that could lead to their arrest.

After a citizen called in a tip to police that they had spotted the Crumbleys' car outside a Detroit building, authorities arrived and found Jennifer and James in the basement of a commercial building, according to the Free Press.

Shannon Smith and Mariell Lehman, lawyers representing James and Jennifer, said in a statement Saturday obtained by CBS News that they "fully intended to turn [their clients] in first thing this morning for arraignment, contrary to the misinformation that has been rampant in the media."

"Unfortunately, this case presents the most unimaginable tragedy for every single person involved, including every member of the community," Smith and Lehman stated. "While it's human nature to want to find someone to blame or something to point to or something that gives us answers, the charges in this case are intended to make an example and send a message. The prosecution has very much cherry-picked and slanted specific facts to further their narrative to do that."

"We intend to fight this case in the courtroom and not in the court of public opinion," they added. "We know that in the end the entire story and truth will prevail."

James and Jennifer's 15-year-old son, Ethan, is facing 24 charges in connection to the Tuesday shooting, according to CBS News. The charges include four counts of first-degree murder and one terrorism count. Ethan is being charged as an adult, and has pleaded not guilty, PEOPLE previously reported.