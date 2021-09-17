"We believe you know the location where Brian left Gabby," the letter reads. "We beg you to tell us."

'If You Have Any Decency Left': Gabby Petito's Family Pleads with Fiancé's Parents to Help Find Her

In a letter addressed to Brian Laundrie's parents, and read aloud Thursday in front of the news media, the parents of Gabrielle Petito begged for help in finding the missing 22-year-old, who hasn't been heard from in nearly a month.

"We believe you know the location where Brian left Gabby," the letter reads. "We beg you to tell us. As a parent, how could you let us go through this pain and not help us? As a parent, how could you put Gabby's younger brothers and sisters through this."

Lawyer Richard Stafford read the letter for reporters on behalf of his clients, Petito's parents, Joe Petito and Nichole Schmidt, and her stepparents, Tara Petito and Jim Schmidt.

"Please, if you or your family has any decency left, please tell us where Gabby is located," the parents plead in the letter. "Tell us if we are even looking in the right place."

Petito and Laundrie — named a person of interest in his fiancée's disappearance — had been traveling across America in a white Ford Transit van since early July.

Petito was reported missing on Sept. 11 — 10 days after Laundrie, 23, returned to his parents' North Port, Fla., home in their van.

Petito was last heard from on Aug. 25, when she was near Grand Teton National Park in Jackson, Wyo.

On Aug. 12, police in Moab, Utah, were called to a food cooperative after bystanders reported witnessing a heated argument between the two.

Police body camera footage of the police questioning the pair for over an hour was released late Wednesday. Both Petito and Laundrie were released without criminal charges.

"We understand you are going through a difficult time and your instinct to protect your son is strong," the letter reads. "We ask you to put yourselves in our shoes. We haven't been able to sleep or eat and our lives are falling apart."

The letter continues: "Gabby lived with you for over a year. She was going to be your daughter-in-law. How can you keep her location hidden?"

It was unclear Friday if the letter was actually mailed to Christopher and Roberta Laundrie, or just read aloud, in hopes they'd see the media coverage.

gabby petito Gabrielle Petito | Credit: Facebook

PEOPLE has not been able to reach the attorney for Laundrie's family.

"All we want is Gabby to come home," the letter concludes. "Please help us make that happen."

Petito is a white female, approximately 5 feet 5 inches tall and 110 lbs. She has blonde hair and blue eyes, and several tattoos, including one on her finger and one on her forearm that reads "let it be."