"Their life is in limbo," King tells PEOPLE of Phil and Jill Henderson, who are opening up to her about waiting more than four years for murder convictions in their son Bakari's beating death

Parents of Black American Killed by Mob in Greece Speak on Long Road to Justice in New Gayle King Interview

Bakari Henderson was only 22 when he visited the Greek island of Zakynthos in 2017 to take photos promoting his new clothing line.

"Bakari loved to travel, he loved meeting people," CBS Mornings co-host Gayle King tells PEOPLE of the Texas native. "He didn't meet a stranger."

But on July 7, 2017, during a night out with friends in the village of Laganas, the recent college graduate's trip came to an abrupt end when an angry mob chased him out of a bar and beat him to death.

The altercation allegedly started after a waitress took a selfie with Bakari — the only Black man in the group. A Serbian man nearby then asked why she would take a photo with Bakari, calling him a racial slur, and punched him, a local police spokesperson told The Washington Post at the time.

Bakari, whom loved ones previously told PEOPLE was "not a fighter," reportedly hit back, but he was quickly outnumbered and chased down the street before they surrounded him.

The entire deadly incident was caught on surveillance video.

"His life was taken away in 30 seconds — in 30 seconds!" says King, who has made it a personal mission to keep his story on people's minds over the past several years. "That just doesn't make any sense to me. This kid who had always done all the right things."

One month after Bakari's death, King sat down with his parents, Phil and Jill Henderson, in their first TV interview to learn more about the young man and the impact of his sudden killing.

In the time since their 2017 conversation, the men accused of beating Bakari went to trial in Greece and were found not guilty of murder. The prosecutor then ordered a retrial on the same charges — a reportedly rare decision in Greece that would not be allowed in the U.S. court system due to double jeopardy laws preventing people from being prosecuted twice for the same crime.

The new murder trial has been delayed for more than two years.

With the retrial scheduled to finally begin on Feb. 21, King is sitting down with Phil and Jill again to discuss their long road to justice, which they define as seeing their son's attackers convicted of murder.

"Their life is in limbo," King says of the Hendersons. "Because they don't have closure."

While they're "dreading" returning to court in Greece and nervous that the new trial will result in another devastating outcome, they haven't let their state of limbo affect their ability to do good in the world.

Together, Phil and Jill — who previously worked as a life coach and consultant, respectively — founded The Bakari Foundation, which helps other families in mourning find peace and healing by traveling the world, just like their son used to.

Since meeting the Hendersons, King says she's thought about Bakari's case every day. She believes it hasn't garnered the attention it deserves.

"This kid was the type of person that you would want to be your child," she says — and in the four and a half years since his killing, she's brought a reminder of the upstanding kid everywhere she goes, in the form of a purple bracelet gifted to her by Bakari's parents that reads, "In Loving Memory of Bakari Henderson. 7-7-17."

"I intend to wear it until they get justice in the case," she says.