Parents of Missing 6-Year-Old Who Disappeared in September Arrested and Charged with Her Murder

Isaac and Lehua Kalua have been charged with second degree murder in the death of their adopted daughter, Isabella "Ariel" Kalua

The adoptive parents of Isabella "Ariel" Kalua," the 6-year-old girl who went missing in September, have been arrested and charged with her murder.

On Wednesday, the Honolulu Police Department revealed during a news conference that Isaac and Lehua Kalua have been charged with second-degree murder in the death of their adopted daughter — who they initially reported missing. Lehua and Isaac's attorney, William Harrison, did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

"We believe that Ariel was killed by her adoptive parents in August of 2021, and then approximately four weeks later is when we received the missing person report, in September," Honolulu Police's Major Ben Moszkowicz said during the conference.

Interim Honolulu Police Chief Rade Vanic added, "Unfortunately, what began as a search for a missing girl turned into a murder investigation focused on the Kaluas. While we are unable to discuss the details at this time, we believe that the evidence leads to the Kaluas and no one else."

Arrest logs show that Isaac and Lehua were arrested at approximately 7:10 a.m. local time Wednesday. Moszkowicz said during the news conference that investigators searched both the Kalua family home and the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard, where Isaac works, for evidence in Ariel's murder.

Police also said during the news conference that the investigation was ongoing, and that Ariel's cause of death remains under investigation. Lieutenant Deena Thoemmes confirmed during the conference that "foul play was involved." Moszkowicz said that the young girl's remains "have not yet been recovered."

When reached for comment by PEOPLE, the Honolulu Police Department did not reply by time of publication.

The search for Ariel began after she was reported missing by her parents Sept. 13, PEOPLE previously reported. The FBI was called in to help with the search Sept. 17, and search efforts were suspended Sept. 21.

Ariel had been living with Sonny and Lehua as her foster parents before the couple adopted her within the past year, the Star-Advertiser reported.