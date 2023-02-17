Parents Charged in Death of 3-Year-Old Girl with Autism Who Drowned in Lake

Ivy Allen, a 3-year-old Indiana girl with autism, was pronounced dead after first responders pulled her from a lake on May 12, 2022

By Nicole Acosta
Published on February 17, 2023 03:44 PM
Ivy Breeze Allen
Ivy Allen. Photo: Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel and Cremation Services

Nearly a year after a 3-year-old Indiana girl drowned in a lake, her parents were arrested and charged in connection with her death, authorities said.

Andrew Allen, 35, and Breanne Smith, 33, were taken into custody on Feb. 15 and charged with neglect of a dependent resulting in death, according to a press release from the the Michigan City Police Department.

On May 12, 2022, officers received a 911 call about Ivy Allen, a 3-year-old child with autism who had wandered away from her home and was missing, the release states.

Police launched an extensive search for the girl, who was later discovered unresponsive in Lake Clare, which is a short distance from her home.

"Life saving measures were started by the first responders on scene and those efforts continued during transport to Franciscan Hospital, by Laporte County EMS, where the emergency room medical professionals took over," police said in the release. "Despite the best efforts by all, Ivy unfortunately passed away."

Andrew Allen and Breanne Smith
Andrew Allen (left) and Breanne Smith. Michigan City Police Department/Facebook

An investigation into Ivy's death lasted 11 months before felony charges were brought against Smith and Allen.

The couple is being held in the LaPorte County Jail, and bond was set at $100,000 cash for each of them, authorities said.

Ivy, who was born in Long Beach, Ind., was remembered in her obituary as a very curious girl who loved being outdoors.

"She enjoyed dolls, dressing up, batman, dinosaurs, climbing, unicorns, mermaids, the movie Frozen, Disney and the color lavender," the obituary reads.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Lt. Painter at the Michigan City Police Department at (219) 874-3221 Ext. 1077 or by email at apainter@emichigancity.com.

