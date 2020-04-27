Parents of Calif. Teens Killed After Ding-Dong Ditch Prank Explain Why They Forgive Suspect

Image zoom Courtesy Ivascu, Hawkins and Ruiz Families

The parents of three California boys killed in January after playing a prank on a man who then allegedly rammed their car off the road say they forgive the suspect, who is charged with murder.

Their sons, Drake Ruiz, Daniel Hawkins and Jacob Ivascu, all 16, died in the Jan. 19 crash in Temescal Valley. Two of the boys’ brothers, Joshua Hawkins and Joshua Ivascu, and their friend Sergio Campusano, survived the evening crash.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Police allege the boys played a prank commonly known as Ding-Dong Ditch, when one of them rang the doorbell of Anurag Chandra, 42, before they all drove off. According to police, Chandra became enraged and chased them down in his car, allegedly ramming into it with such speed that the boys’ car crashed into a tree and then a utility pole.

After the crash, Chandra returned home where he was later arrested. He is charged with three counts of murder and three counts of attempted murder. Facing life in prison if convicted, the salesman pleaded not guilty on Feb. 21.

RELATED: 3 Teens Dead After Calif. Man Allegedly Rammed His Car Into Theirs on Purpose

“I do forgive him, because I have to forgive him, in order so that I can be forgiven,” says Jacob’s mother Ramona. “I have to continue living life. I know that’s exactly what Jacob would tell me. If he could talk to me, I know exactly what he would say: ‘Mom, you have to forgive him. Because unforgiveness does not bring any closure.’”

Image zoom Anurag Chandra Riverside County Sheriff's Department/AP

Since the death of the boys, Daniel’s mother Janet Hawkins says her family has received support from all over the country.

“It’s really been incredible just how it’s just gone all over the US, and how it’s impacted people, and we’ve even had people say, ‘This has really caused us to have good conversations with our kids and maybe even think twice, hugging our kids before they head out the door.’”

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE’s free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

The parents’ forgiveness, however, doesn’t mean that they don’t want to see justice served.

RELATED: Parents of Calif. Boys Killed After Ding-Dong Ditch Prank Forgive Suspect: ‘It’s What We Believe’

“He does have to pay for the crime that he’s committed,” says Ramona. “I wish I could ask this individual, if he could go back, would he do it the same way, does he regret what he did? Is he aware of the pain he’s caused?”

For more on the tragic prank-gone-wrong, subscribe now to PEOPLE or pick up the current issue, on newsstands now.

Drake’s dad Billy Ruiz says he hopes that Chandra will reflect on what transpired.

“As a father that lost his son, I would love to see him not see sunlight, but I wouldn’t wish the death penalty on him,” he says. “I would love for him, for the rest of his life, to reflect on his life and what he took.”

RELATED: Heartbroken Mom Whose Son Was Killed After Ding-Dong-Ditch Prank Says, ‘We All Grew up Playing’ It

For all the grief that remains, says Janet, “There’s a peace knowing that [the boys] lived life here together on Earth, and they’re now living their life in heaven together.”

A GoFundMe page has also been set up to help with the families’ expenses.