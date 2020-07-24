Parents Arrested in Connection with Death of Special-Needs Calif. Toddler

Police have charged Briseida and Sukhjinder Sran with murder and taken them into custody

Police in Madera, California have arrested the parents of Thaddeus Sran, the 2-year-old boy whose body was believed to be found yesterday.

In a press conference on Friday, Madera Police Chief Dino Lawson told reporters that detectives served an arrest warrant at 7:15 a.m. at the home of Briseida and Sukhjinder Sran. They were both charged with murder and taken into custody, according to various media outlets including YourCentralValley.com.

Thaddeus' parents claimed to have put the boy to bed at 10 p.m. on July 14, according to police. They said when they checked on him at 8:30 a.m. the next morning, he was gone.

Thaddeus was born prematurely and had "extreme health issues." He used a feeding tube and was just learning to walk. He was also nonverbal.

A toddler's body was found yesterday in a farming area outside the city. According to FOX26, the body belongs to a child approximately 2 to 3 years old, but police won't definitively confirm the child's identity until the coroner performs an autopsy on Friday afternoon.

Lawson told reporters that the remains were found by a cadaver dog.

The child's body appeared to have been burned.

The grisly discovery came just days after police issued a statement alleged that Thaddeus' parents did not aid in the search for their missing son.

"Unfortunately, Thaddeus’ parents stopped cooperating early on in the investigation," the statement read. "We believe their assistance in this case would be helpful."

The family's attorney, Roger T. Nuttall, says the family initially worked with the police and stopped when they felt that they were becoming suspects.

"Both parents immediately cooperated with law enforcement by giving their respective statements as to the circumstances associated with their discovery of Thaddeus having become missing," Nuttall said in a statement.

"But the officers suddenly, and surprisingly under the circumstances, became accusatory in their questioning of Mr. and Mrs. Sran," Nuttall continues. "I advised them in no uncertain terms to cease speaking with law enforcement without the presence of their attorney."

Nuttall did not immediately return PEOPLE's message for comment. The Srans are being held without bond, and they have not yet entered a plea. Their other children are under child protective services custody.

In an interview with ABC30, Madera Police Lt. Josiah Arnold confirmed Thaddeus' parents had another daughter who died in Madera a few years ago. He gave no further details.

On Friday's press conference, Chief Lawson expressed sorrow over the boy's death.