Indiana Parents Arrested After Boy, 6, Fatally Shoots His 5-Year-Old Sister

The fatal incident happened just before 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, according to authorities

Authorities in Indiana have filed neglect charges against the parents of a 6-year-old boy who accidentally shot his younger sister to death this week.

A press release from Muncie Police confirms the 5-year-old daughter of Jacob Curtis Grayson, 28, and his wife, Kimberly Danielle Grayson, 27, was shot in the head inside the family's home on Tuesday at approximately 2:25 p.m.

The unidentified girl was rushed to the nearest hospital where she died from her injuries.

The press release alleges that Jacob Grayson told them his son, whose name has not been released, had taken a loaded handgun from a safe in the couple's bedroom and "shot his sister."

Speaking to police at the scene, the little boy allegedly said he'd taken the gun from the safe while his mother was napping nearby.

The key to the safe, which held two handguns, had allegedly been left in its keyhole.

The boy allegedly said he "accidentally shot his sister while playing with the gun," according to police.

The parents allegedly acknowledged the boy had opened the safe in the past, so it was moved to a different location. They also admitted taking the boy to a gun range to teach him how to handle the weapon.

The press release notes that the living conditions inside the home were "deplorable," with "food, trash, animal feces and furniture strewn throughout the house."

Police also allegedly found what they believe to be feces smeared on walls.

Both parents are charged with felony neglect of a dependent resulting in death along with three misdemeanor counts of neglect.

They have not entered pleas, and information about their lawyers was unavailable Thursday.

Records indicate Jacob posted bond for his release. His wife remains in police custody.