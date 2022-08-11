Parents Arrested After 6-Year-Old, Who Was Found Unconscious With Head in Toilet, Dies

Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez speculated Wednesday the deceased boy was likely trying to drink from the toilet for survival

By
Chris Harris
harris
Chris Harris

Published on August 11, 2022 11:49 AM
Larry Rhodes, Bianca Blaise
Photo: Osceola County Sheriff's Office

Two Florida parents are behind bars today on murder, abuse and neglect charges for allegedly severely abusing their 6-year-old son, who died this week after spending more than a month on life support.

Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez alleged during a Wednesday press conference that Larry Rhodes, 22, and his girlfriend, 25-year-old Bianca Blaise, repeatedly beat their young son after catching the boy drinking out of the toilet of their Kissimmee hotel room.

Lopez said that Blaise called 911 back on July 5, and allegedly said her son had drowned while drinking the toilet water. When officers arrived, the unconscious boy's head was in the toilet, and he had no pulse.

The child was rushed to the nearest hospital, where doctors determined he was suffering from a brain bleed and a lacerated liver, Lopez explained.

The sheriff told reporters the couple's other five children also had bruises on their bodies. One of their sons had a hemorrhage in their left eye.

Several of the other children were interviewed by police. According to investigators, two said their parents beat their 6-year-old brother with closed fists, after they saw his head in the toilet.

In July, Rhodes and Blaise were arrested and charged with neglect and child abuse.

When their son died earlier this week, Lopez added the murder charge.

The boy's name was not released.

Speaking to reporters and flanked by detectives, Lopez called the situation "one of the worst child abuse cases ... any of us up here have ever seen."

Lopez speculated that the deceased boy was likely trying to drink from the toilet for survival.

During the press conference, Lopez showed pictures of the couple's hotel room, which was cluttered with items and trash.

He said that Blaise admitted to police she and Rhodes disciplined their children with "whoopings" and forced them to stand in the corner and perform exercises.

It was unclear Thursday if either had retained an attorney. Plea information was also unavailable.

