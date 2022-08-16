Pain Doctor Convicted of Sexually Abusing Patients Dies by Suicide in Jail

Dr. Ricardo Cruciani was scheduled to be sentenced next month, and was facing life behind bars

Published on August 16, 2022 12:16 PM
Dr. Ricardo Cruciani walks from the center for criminal justice, Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017, in Philadelphia, after pleading guilty to misdemeanor charges that he groped women at a clinic. The once-prominent neurologist has been found guilty Friday, July 29, 2022, in New York, on charges of sexually abusing patients while treating them with pain medications.
Dr. Ricardo Cruciani. Photo: Matt Rourke/AP Photo

A former Manhattan neurologist convicted late last month of sexually abusing his patients died by suicide this week inside a New York City jail, PEOPLE confirms.

New York City Police Department sources tell PEOPLE that 68-year-old Dr. Ricardo Cruciani was found dead at about 6 a.m. Monday in the shower area of the Eric M. Taylor Center on Rikers Island.

The sources confirm that Cruciani hung himself.

On July 29, after a monthlong trial, Cruciani was found guilty on 12 counts of predatory sexual assault, sexual abuse, rape and other crimes.

Prosecutors had said he purposely got his patients addicted to powerful pain medications and later threatened to withhold their prescriptions unless they performed certain sexual acts.

Cruciani was set to be sentenced on Sept. 14. He had faced a possible life sentence.

Cruciani was also facing federal charges in an indictment that accused him of abusing multiple patients for more than 15 years at his offices in New York City, Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

The disgraced physician once chaired the neurology department at Philadelphia's Drexel University.

Cruciani surrendered his medical license in 2017 as part of a plea deal in a separate case.

Six women he had treated in 2012 at Beth Israel Medical Center in New York City — now known as Mount Sinai Beth Israel — accused Cruciani of developing personal relationships with them, and using his psychiatric training to ask personal questions.

The victims all said he would initiate physical contact with them by stroking their hair.

He also complimented their appearances and gave them uncomfortably tight hugs, prosecutors said at trial.

Terrie Phoenix, one of the victims who testified against Cruciani during his criminal trial, told The Washington Post: "I take comfort knowing he now faces another judge."

