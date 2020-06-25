Pa. Woman Who Vanished Last Month Is Found Dead in Trash Bag, and Man Is Arrested

A Pennsylvania woman's body was found in a trash bag more than a month after she was reported missing— and a man is now charged.

The body of Sabrina DuBose was discovered hidden in a trash bag Tuesday night in Philadelphia's East Germantown section, prosecutors announced at a press conference Wednesday. DuBose was reported missing on May 22 after she was last seen leaving her home and heading to the nearby SEPTA train station to go into Philadelphia.

It was on the SEPTA train that she met 26-year-old Kareem Davis-Duppin, the man who would eventually kill her, prosecutors allege.

“They had an interaction from there, a social interaction, that turned deadly,” Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said at a press conference Wednesday.

Davis-Duppin is charged with first-degree murder and abuse of a corpse after allegedly confessing to killing DuBose and hiding her body.

In a statement to police, he allegedly detailed his crimes, court documents obtained by NBC Philadelphia, the Philadelphia Inquirer and CBS Philly report.

On the night of DuBose's death, Davis-Duppin allegedly met the 25-year-old victim on the SEPTA train and brought her to an apartment building where he worked. While inside an apartment, the pair got into an argument, which led Davis-Duppin to allegedly strangle DuBose, according to the statement.

Davis-Duppin allegedly confessed to hiding DuBose's body in the elevator shaft of the apartment building for a week until moving it to the lot in East Germantown.

Video surveillance footage from the SEPTA, as well as cell phone records, led investigators to Davis-Duppin, who initially denied any wrongdoing. However, investigators found several people who revealed Davis-Duppin allegedly confided in them about his involvement in DuBose's death.

“Modern technology is a great tool. But it’s actually the hard work of old-fashioned detectives on this case,” Stollsteimer said of investigators. “These guys never gave up. When they thought they were looking for a missing person they just kept following every single lead.”