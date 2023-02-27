Family of Pa. Woman Shot, Killed by Police Officers Says She Was Having 'Mental Breakdown'

Adrienne Arrington, 39, was fatally shot by police in Pittsburgh after allegedly shooting at officers on Feb. 24

By Nicole Acosta
Published on February 27, 2023 04:57 PM
https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=232904775161610&set=ecnf.100053262676391. Adrienne Arrington/Facebook
Adrienne Arrington. Photo: Adrienne Arrington/Facebook

The family of a Pennsylvania woman shot and killed by police after allegedly pulling a gun on officers is speaking out in the aftermath of the tragedy, claiming that she was having a "mental breakdown" at the time of the shooting, according to Fox News.

Officers responding to a report of a "suspicious person" in Pittsburgh's St. Clair neighborhood around 3 p.m. on Feb. 24 were directed to an abandoned house by the caller, according to a press release from Allegheny County police.

When they arrived, officers spotted a woman, who was later identified by family as 39-year-old Adrienne Arrington, per Fox News.

"The woman began shooting at officers," police said in the release. "The woman exited the residence with a pistol raised at officers."

Cops returned fire and struck the woman, the release states. She was pronounced dead at the scene and was reportedly alone in the home.

According to Arrington's cousin, Musa James, she was struggling with her mental health and had no intention of causing harm to anyone.

"She was suffering a mental breakdown, and they probably didn't try to defuse the situation,"James told Fox News.

James also claimed Arrington was mourning the deaths of her mother and brother and had frequented the abandoned home as a place to mourn her losses.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

"They shot to kill," James continued. "She probably had the gun because of where the house was located, and it being abandoned. She wasn't trying to harm anyone."

Allegheny County police is the outside agency investigating the Pittsburgh police officer-involved shooting, per the department's policy.

Further details surrounding the incident were not immediately available, and authorities said more information will be released when "appropriate."

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS (1-833-255-8477).

If you or someone you know needs mental health help, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.

