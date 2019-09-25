Pa. Woman Last Seen Riding Bike Is Missing, Mom Says She’s Possibly 'in Danger'

Image zoom Mary Hagenbach Springfield Police Department

Authorities in Springfield, Pennsylvania, are asking citizens to be on the lookout for Mary Hagenbach, a missing 31-year-old woman whose mother insists “is in danger.”

Hagenbach hasn’t been seen since Monday, when she left her family’s home for a bicycle ride.

A public Facebook post by Hagenbach’s mother claims the missing woman rode off on a burnt orange older model Schwinn bike.

She was also carrying a white bag emblazoned with the Susan B. Anthony quote, “Wherever women gather together, failure is impossible.”

Hagenbach is blonde with blue eyes. Police did not provide information about her height and weight.

There was a possible sighting on Tuesday within town limits, but police did not discuss it further.

According to a Facebook post by Maureen Fisher McLaughlin, Hagenbach’s mother, the missing woman does not have her cell phone with her.

“Our family has reason to believe she is in danger,” reads the post, which describes Hagenbach as “beautiful.”

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

The post asks that anyone with any information on Hagenbach’s whereabouts call them at (610) 543-8584.

“Do not call the police,” reads the post. “We ask that you pray for her safe return to those who love her so much.”

However, police ask that anyone who sees her call 911.