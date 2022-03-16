Pa. Woman Admits She 'Didn't Do a Good Job' Cleaning Blood from Car Where She Allegedly Shot Boyfriend: Report
A woman accused in Pennsylvania of killing her boyfriend allegedly referenced the slipshod "job" she did cleaning the victim's blood from a car she'd rented.
PEOPLE was able to confirm the charges against Brook Lank, 24, through online court records.
Lank was arrested Monday and charged with individual counts of criminal homicide and abuse of a corpse stemming from the shooting death of Pittsburgh's Anthony Lofton, 22.
Lank has not yet entered pleas to the charges. She is due to appear in court next on April 8, according to online records.
Her public defender could not be reached for comment Wednesday morning.
Lofton's remains were found in an alleyway in McKees Rocks the morning of March 13, according to a statement from Allegheny County Police.
"First responders found an adult male, with a gunshot wound to the head," the statement reads. "Police determined 24-year-old Brook Lank of Pittsburgh was the person responsible for the homicide. "
Lank is being held without bail.
Citing a copy of the criminal complaint, the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports that detectives tracked Lank to an Econo Lodge in Pittsburgh through the GPS tracker in a Ford Taurus she had rented.
Investigators conducting surveillance of the motel noticed a man cleaning the interior of the Taurus in the parking lot and stopped him. Blood stained the front and rear passenger seats of the vehicle, according to the report.
Lank allegedly told police she shot her boyfriend following an argument they had on their way to McKeesport to make a drug deal.
She said she shot Lofton once, and then two more times after realizing he was still alive, the paper reports.
Lank allegedly told police she tried to clean the bloody car, but "I obviously did not do a very good job."