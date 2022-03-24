Pa. Woman, 21, Charged in Fatal Car Crash That Killed 2 State Troopers and Pedestrian

Troopers Branden T. Sisca and Martin F. Mack III were helping a pedestrian on a Pennsylvania highway when an alleged drunk driver struck and killed all three

A Pennsylvania woman has been arrested following a fatal car crash that left two state troopers and a pedestrian dead.

Jayana Tanae Webb, 21, has been charged in the deaths of troopers Branden T. Sisca, 29, and Martin F. Mack III, 33, as well as Reyes Rivera Oliveras, 28, Pennsylvania State Police said in a release Tuesday.

Charges against Webb include third-degree murder, homicide by vehicle, manslaughter, involuntary manslaughter, recklessly endangering another person, driving under the influence, and a handful of traffic violations, per PSP.

Mack and Sisca were on I-95 after drivers called police about Oliveras walking in the southbound lane before 1 a.m. Monday. The troopers were able to find him and were putting him in the police car when Webb allegedly hit and killed all three of them, according to the release.

PSP also addressed the loss "with great sadness" on Instagram earlier this week, stating that the troopers and a pedestrian "were struck and killed by a driver."

"They were responding to a male pedestrian on the highway, who was also struck and killed," the post reads alongside the late officers' photos.

PSP did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Captain James Kemm confirmed to KKTV that the troopers were trying to walk a man to their patrol vehicle when a car "traveling at a high rate of speed" struck them.

"The impact was so great that it threw the troopers over into the northbound lanes of Interstate 95," Kemm added. The car landed on the right shoulder, and the driver stayed at the scene, according to the outlet.

Once officers arrived, they saw bystanders trying to save the three who were hit, Kemm said, adding that the three were pronounced dead at the scene.

Webb said at the crash site that she had been drinking ahead of the accident, according to her arraignment Tuesday night, CBS3 reports. Sources also tell the outlet that before the incident, the troopers prepared to stop Webb but got an alert about a person on the highway, so they responded to that call instead.

A preliminary hearing for Webb, who was denied bail, was first set for Wednesday but was postponed until April 5 as her lawyer Michael Walker said he needed more time, per the outlet.

"This is a tragedy all the way around," he told CBS3.

"We are never the worst thing we have done in our life. If in fact she is found guilty of this, she is more than that and right now she is an innocent person," Walker said.

He continued, "She's extremely saddened. She's not a violent criminal. She has no past, no prior contacts with police whatsoever. She's a great person and it would devastate most people and right now she's devastated."

A GoFundMe campaign says Mack is survived by his wife Stephanie and two daughters, Rowan and Olivia. It has raised more than $16,000 of its $20,000 goal in an effort to help Mack's family with living expenses. Stephanie's Phi Mu sorority sisters has also raised nearly $90,000 of its $100,000 goal on GoFundMe.

Friends of Sisca are also supporting his surviving wife Brittany on the fundraising platform, raising more than $117,000.

The campaign says Branden "had his life tragically taken on Monday, March 21, 2022, while in the line of duty. Branden was an honorable man, with a heart of gold, who had a true passion for helping others every single day. Not only was he a PA State Trooper, he has volunteered his time as a Firefighter from the age of 16 and recently obtained the position of Fire Chief in January."

State Police Commissioner Col. Robert Evanchick saluted the troopers for "[making] the ultimate sacrifice," telling KKTV: "These troopers personified our department's core values of honor, service, integrity, respect, trust, courage and duty ... They both had bright careers ahead of them, and it saddens me to know how their lives were senselessly cut short."