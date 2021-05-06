Police had been searching for Alezauna Carter since October when they found her fatally shot in a North Philadelphia apartment on April 18

Pa. Teenager, 13, Found Fatally Shot 6 Months After Going Missing: 'She Didn't Deserve This'

A Philadelphia family is searching for answers after a 13-year-old girl was found dead last month, six months after she went missing.

Police had been searching for Alezauna Carter since October when they found her fatally shot in a North Philadelphia apartment on April 18.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Officers responded to a radio call of a person with a gun, gunshots, and a person shot around 10:58 p.m. in the 1500 block of Overington Street, according to the Philadelphia Police Department.

When they arrived, they found Alezauna unresponsive in a first floor apartment.

She had suffered a gunshot wound to the mouth and was pronounced dead on scene. Alezauna wasn't identified as the victim until May 1, police said.

On Tuesday, loved ones held a vigil for the teenager, releasing balloons in her honor and pleading for answers about who shot her.

"She was a strong girl, but she didn't deserve this," her mother Trisha said in video footage captured by FOX29. "We all tried to look for her and keep her safe every day."

Alezauna's older cousin, who was not identified by name, also spoke at her vigil. He said that his cousin was a kind person who didn't deserve to be harmed.

"They think cause she out in the street, she doing something bad," he said, adding, "people just hang around the wrong group of people."

The teenager had run away from her parents several times before October 2020, which was when she was seen for the last time, police told FOX29.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

On April 26, the Philadelphia Police Department released surveillance footage of a possible suspect in Alezauna's death.

Police said the potential suspect was wearing a red shirt over a black long sleeve hooded sweatshirt and red pants with white stripes down the legs.