Pa. Teen Vanished After Her Amish Church Service and Suspect Is Arrested — But She's Still Missing

It was the morning of June 21, 2020 — Father's Day — and Amish teen Linda Stoltzfoos had just left church services in East Lampeter Township, Pennsylvania. Carrying her shoes, the 18-year-old set off barefoot for her family's farm, so she could change into something else for her youth group meeting and retrieve a homemade dessert she'd made for the gathering.

Stoltzfoos never made it home. Instead, the last time anyone saw her, she was recognized inside a passing red car not far from the church — gazing out the window "with pleading eyes," according to police.

While the search for Stoltzfoos continues, the case took a tragic turn in mid-July, when authorities announced they had arrested a man for abducting her.

Justo Smoker, 34, who drives a red Kia, has pleaded not guilty to charges of felony kidnapping and misdemeanor false imprisonment in connection with her disappearance. Lt. Matthew Hess of the East Lampeter Township Police tells PEOPLE Smoker refuses to cooperate with investigators.

"She was abducted a mile from the church," Hess says. "This kidnapping occurred so close to home and so close to church ... it's just shocking that it happened in broad daylight."

Hess confirms that, during the course of their search, police found Stoltzfoos' bra and stockings in the woods in Ronks, Pennsylvania. The items had been buried and the spot was covered with two logs, left in the shape of a V.

A shorn zip tie was also found nearby.

Stoltzfoos, who taught at an Amish school, was last seen in a tan dress, white apron, and black head covering — traditional Amish garb.

"The Amish community has really come together in support of each other like I've never seen before," Hess says. "They all meet with Linda's family on a regular basis, to pray and mourn. Within hours of learning she was missing, the Amish community from all across the state rallied together to conduct searches of the fields and waterways in the area."

The search for Stoltzfoos continued for weeks. "Some of these Amish people basically stopped working their regular jobs to conduct searches for Linda, which is something we have never seen, as far as the community coming together."

Hess says police have no idea where Stoltzfoos could be.

"We live in a very diverse area, with industrial zones, residential areas, woods, and lots of farmland. The area in which we were being led to, through our investigative efforts, was very wooded and very remote, which makes it difficult. We still have not found Linda, even though an arrest has been made. We are still searching for her, and will keep searching for her."

Hess is hopeful someone will come forward with the information police still needs.

"This case has gone beyond the Amish community," Hess says. "It is impacting our town, Lancaster, the whole state, really. We have been receiving tips from outside our state and all across the country. People have reported sightings in Ohio, and we are looking into every tip. People have been supportive across the nation."

The teen is described as 5'10" and 125 lbs.

Anyone with information regarding Stoltzfoos' disappearance is encouraged to call either 911, the East Lampeter Township Police Department at (717) 291-4676 or the F.B.I. at (800) CALL-FBI. You can also submit a tip through the Crime Watch website.