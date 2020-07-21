Pa. Teacher Was Struck by Bullet From Outside Home While in Bed, and Called 911 Before Dying

Pennsylvania State police are investigating the death of a mother of two who was struck by a bullet from outside her home while she slept in her bed.

Early Monday morning, 52-year-old Tracy Marie Squib called 911 from the bedroom of her Derry Township home to report a wound in her chest, according to the Pittsburg Post Gazette. Squib had been struck by a bullet while she slept after several shots were fired at her home from outside.

“It appears … that the gunshot came from outside the house, penetrated into the house and struck this woman,” Trooper Steve Limani told Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “We’re dealing with a very unusual set of circumstances.”

She was taken to a local hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries. Her death is now being investigated as a homicide.

“Right now, we’re working very hard to try and figure out and put the pieces together of what transpired here at this residence,” Limani said.

According to State police, three other people were sleeping inside the home when Squib, who has a 17-year-old daughter and 16-year-old son, was shot. One neighbor told the Tribune-Review Squib's family sold Christmas trees during the holidays.

“They’re good people, always help me out with some work around the house," the neighbor, who asked not to be identified, told the paper.

It's unclear whether the shooting was intentional or if Squib was struck by a stray bullet. No arrests have been made in her death.

According to the Gazette, Squib was a teacher at Grace Bible Church in Derry.

One coworker, Nikki Updegraff, told told local station KDKA-TV that Squib was “helpful in any way, fun to be around.”

“You could call her in the middle of the night because she would be there if you needed her,” she said.

“She was everybody’s best friend, a second mom,” a former student said, the station reports. “She was the most fun, energetic, lovable person that I don’t have enough words to go into.”