Pa. Teacher Killed in Front of Son in Dunkin' Drive-Thru Was Victim of Months-Long Murder-for-Hire Plot: D.A.

A Pennsylvania teacher who was killed in front of her 11-year-old son in a Dunkin' Donuts drive-thru lane last month was a victim of a months-long murder-for-hire plot, authorities announced.

Zakkee Alhakim, 33, and Julie Jean, 34, were arrested in connection with the death of 35-year-old Rachel King, according to an April 26 press release from the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office. Both are charged with first-degree murder, third-degree murder, conspiracy and other offenses.

On April 11, around 7:30 a.m., King was fatally shot by a fleeing gunman – allegedly Alhakim – as her 11-year-old son sat in the backseat of her car at the Melrose Shopping Center in Cheltenham, a Philadelphia suburb, authorities said.

Investigators now believe Jean plotted to kill King months before the murder with help from Alhakim, after King's longtime boyfriend, William Hayes, ended his alleged affair with Jean last year. When Hayes broke off the relationship with Jean, she allegedly continued to "text, call and harass" the couple, prompting Hayes to obtain a protection from abuse order from Jean, authorities said.

"This cold-blooded killing of Rachel King was a targeted murder of an innocent person, planned by these two defendants and horrifically carried out in front of King's son," District Attorney Kevin R. Steele claimed in a statement. "It is a tragic killing of a good person, all because of an ended affair."

In mid-February, Jean made contact with Alhakim, the cousin of her three children's father, authorities said. Investigators claim the suspects "communicated and met multiple times leading up to the murder," the release states.

Authorities said a "photo montage" of King was found on the suspected shooter's phone, along with a Google map screenshot of King's exact apartment and the surrounding area.

During the investigation into King's death, the D.A.'s office alleged Jean deleted nearly 800 text messages with Alhakim just 13 minutes before her interview with police on April 12.

Julie Jean and Zakkee Alhakim. Montgomery County District Attorney

Jean and Alhakim were essentially linked by a silver Mercury Sable that was seen on surveillance video at the scene of King's shooting and outside King's home in the days leading up to her death, according to the D.A.'s office.

"Alhakim obtained the vehicle on March 30, 2023, less than two weeks before the murder, when Alhakim and Jean went together to buy it at a shop on 61st Street in Philadelphia," the release states. "The vehicle was purchased in Julie Jean's name."

On April 11, Alhakim parked the sedan outside the Dunkin' Donuts, walked up to King's black Ford Edge, and fired shots through the driver's side window, authorities alleged. The suspect fled and responding officers recovered six 9mm fired cartridge casings from the scene.

In addition, authorities say Alhakim is a suspect in a separate homicide on April 7 in Philadelphia. The same Mercury Sable and 9mm "ghost gun" detectives believe he used in King's death was apparently involved in the other killing as well, according to the D.A.'s office.

Alhakim was then arrested and charged in connection with the April 7 murder, authorities said.

Following King's death, it was revealed on a GoFundMe page that she had worked as a teacher with Grover Cleveland Elementary School for more than a decade.

Rachel King. Rachel King Facebook

"Her loss has left a deep void in the lives of her family, friends, colleagues and students," the fundraiser read.

King's father, Rev. Allen King, told CBS News that his family is seeking justice in the case and that "we want it done accurately and we want it done fairly."

Alhakim is jailed at the Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility in Philadelphia while Jean is being held at the Montgomery County Correctional Facility. Both were denied bail.

It's unclear if the two suspects have entered pleas or retained attorneys to speak on their behalf.