Pa. Police Chief Killed, Officer Injured During Shootout With Wanted Man: 'He Made the Ultimate Sacrifice'

The suspect was also shot and killed during a shootout with police following a foot chase

By Elaine Aradillas
Published on January 5, 2023 10:41 AM
Police chief Justin McIntire. https://www.facebook.com/alleghenybadge. Credit: Allegheny County Sheriff's Office
Photo: Allegheny County Sheriff's Office

A Pennsylvania police chief died in the line of duty on Monday following an hours-long foot chase with a suspect.

At about 2 p.m., Aaron Swan Jr., 28, encountered Harrison Township officers, according to TV station WTAE. For hours, officers allegedly chased Swan, who was wanted for a probation violation.

At about 4:15 p.m., Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire, who was at the scene, was shot and killed.

"Police Chief Justin McIntire ran towards danger to keep Pennsylvanians safe," Attorney General Josh Shapiro stated on his official Twitter account. "He made the ultimate sacrifice in service to community."

The station also reported Tarentum Officer Jordan Schrecengost was injured from a gunshot to the leg, and was in good condition at a local hospital.

Meanwhile, Swan continued to run. He stole a 2014 Subaru Legacy and drove to Pittsburgh where he crashed his vehicle while attempting to evade police.

Swan ran into a wooded area where he allegedly began shooting at police. Officers returned fire and shot Swan, who died from his injuries at the scene.

McIntire became Brackenridge police chief on Jan. 2, 2019, after serving as a patrolman and sergeant on the force.

"We feel really good about our choice. He's done an exemplary job the years he's been in Brackenridge," said Councilman Dino Lopreiato at the time to Trib Live.

McIntire's wife Ashley was stunned at the news and wrote about her disbelief on her Facebook page.

"I am literally broken. I just want someone to tell me this nightmare is over," Ashley McIntire posted, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. "He was my person. I love you with all my heart. Until we meet again."

