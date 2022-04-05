Pa. Mom Accused of Taking Narcotics and Falling Asleep on Newborn, Leading to His Suffocation Death
A Pennsylvania woman is facing a homicide charge in connection with the death of her six-day-old son.
Destinee Rae Griffin-Bailey, 30, is being held in Franklin County Jail on $150,000 bail.
"Information was gleaned during the investigation that the mother of the victim, Destinee Griffin-Bailey, negligently contributed to the death of the victim," a state police report said.
According to state police, the newborn died from positional asphyxiation.
Emergency medical service personnel were called to a home in Guilford Township about a "unresponsive six-day old male" on May 26, 2021.
Griffin-Bailey allegedly told police she consumed drugs before giving her son a bottle and "slumped over" him while feeding him, according to the charging document, the Chambersburg Public Opinion reported. She later woke up and discovered the infant unresponsive.
Police said Fentanyl and other substances were found in her blood, according to the Public Opinion.
According to documents, hospital staff allegedly told Griffin-Bailey that using drugs while taking care of her son "would affect (her) cognitive abilities and decision making," police said.
"The actions of the defendant prior to the feeding of the victim, and the position in which she held the victim while feeding him, contributed to the death of the victim once the effects of the illicit narcotics that were ingested by the defendant took hold," the charging document said, the Public Opinion reported.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 12.
Plea and attorney information was unavailable for Griffin-Bailey.