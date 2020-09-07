Pa. Man Kills ‘Gentle, Kind’ Ex-Girlfriend and Himself as Her Son, 12, Watches

William C. Yarina rear-ended his ex-girlfriend's car on Friday night, then shot Amanda Boring and himself, authorities say

A Pennsylvania man rear-ended his ex-girlfriend's car and then shot her and himself in a murder-suicide, authorities say.

Amanda Boring, 37, was driving down the road in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, shortly after 10 p.m. on Friday when her ex-boyfriend, William C. Yarina, rear-ended her vehicle. Boring and Yarina got out of their vehicles. A verbal altercation ensued. Yarina then pulled out a gun and shot Boring and himself.

Multiple people called 911 about the altercation, including Boring's 12-year-old son who had been in the vehicle and witnessed the incident. The boy was not harmed in the crash or the shooting.

Both Boring and Yarina, 38, were pronounced dead at the scene. They had each suffered a single gunshot wound to the chest.

Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees tells The Tribune Democrat that this was a "domestic case" and that there had been ongoing issues between the two.

Boring was known by the nickname "Mandee" and had two children, Drew, 12, and Hudson, 4. They are now staying with relatives. She worked as a receptionist for an engineering firm in nearby Windber, Pennsylvania.

Boring's untimely killing has left her friends and family in shock and disbelief. "She was the most gentle, kind person who would give anything to anybody, anytime," her friend Robert Barmoy tells the Tribune Democrat. "She's going to be greatly missed."

Barmoy tells Fox 8 TV that Boring's ex-boyfriend had been harassing and threatening her in recent days. "She constantly was getting harassment, threats, and different types of texts, to the amount of 40 or 50 a day," he tells the station. "She came to me with concerns that Bill was going to kill her."

Barmoy says he took Boring to the police station when she complained about the harassment. Officers reportedly told her to get a protective order against Yarina, but she didn't go through with it.

Her family has set up a GoFundMe to raise money for Boring's two sons.