Pa. Man Facing 115 Child Sexual Abuse–Related Charges, Some Alleging Victims Were Younger than 13
Over 100 criminal counts have been filed in Pennsylvania against a 22-year-old Harrisburg man accused of sexually abusing children.
Isaiah John Metz was arrested last week following an investigation by the Newberry Township Police Department.
Online court documents confirm the charges against Metz, but not the specific allegations.
Metz faces three counts of felony rape of a child under the age of 13 along with two counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child — also felonies.
Five counts of aggravated indecent assault of a child less than 13 were also filed against Metz, who is also charged with an additional three counts of indecent assault of a child less than 13.
Additionally, Metz is charged with two counts of misdemeanor corruption of minors.
Metz is facing 50 counts each of sexual abuse of children (photographing, videotaping, depicting on computer or filming sexual acts) and sexual abuse of children (child pornography).
If convicted on the 100 sexual abuse of children counts, Metz faces up to 1,000 years in prison.
Bail, plea, and attorney information was unavailable for Metz.