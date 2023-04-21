Pa. Man Allegedly Broke into Ex-Girlfriend's Home and Fatally Shot New Boyfriend

A Pennsylvania man is facing a slew of charges, including murder, after allegedly breaking into his ex-girlfriend's home and fatally shooting her new boyfriend, authorities said.

Christopher Moore Jr., 21, of Lansdale, was charged on April 18 with first, second, and third-degree murder, burglary, criminal trespass and possessing an instrument of crime, according to a press release from the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office.

Lansdale police officers responding to a report of a shooting at the Walnut Arms Apartments just after 11 p.m. on April 17, found the victim, 21-year-old Wesley Smith, of Philadelphia, shot dead on the floor of the master bedroom, authorities said. Also laying on the floor was Moore, who was suffering from gunshot wounds but was still alive.

Moore was flown to Jefferson Hospital in Philadelphia and is expected to survive, the release states.

Investigators said it all unfolded while Smith was visiting his girlfriend. According to the release, Moore, the woman's ex-boyfriend and father of her children, broke into the home through the bathroom window, went into the bedroom, and opened fire.

That's when Smith fired back, wounding Moore, according to the release.

Authorities said they recovered two firearms and multiple bullet casings from each gun at the crime scene. They also confirmed that Moore and Smith each had valid permits to carry a firearm.

An autopsy on Smith's body found that he died of multiple gunshot wounds and the manner of death was homicide, according to the release.

Smith's family has since launched a GoFundMe page to help offset funeral costs. The fundraiser has received nearly $3,000 in donations as of April 21.

Court records did not list an attorney who could comment on behalf of Moore, who will be arraigned once he's released from the hospital.