Pa. Dance Teacher Accused of Sexually Assaulting Student After Mom Notices Behavior Changes

A Pennsylvania dance teacher has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a 15-year-old student at the studio where she worked as an instructor.

PEOPLE confirms that 24-year-old Carly Green faces felony charges of statutory sexual assault and institutional sexual assault of a child.

According to charging documents obtained by CBS Philly, Green allegedly had sex with the teen more than 50 times in the spring of 2018. During that time, police say, Green and the boy exchanged naked photos on Snapchat. They allegedly stopped having sexual contact for a while, and then resumed again in 2019.

Investigators say the teen's cell phone contained inappropriate text messages with Green, as well as naked photos. The illicit sexual contact allegedly took place at Green's home.

Police began investigating the case in November 2019, after the teen’s mother told police she noticed changes in her son's behavior. She noted that her son's grades had dropped and he was acting depressed, and he had begun drinking alcohol and vaping. The mother confronted the boy, who allegedly said that he and Green had been having sex.

The victim had been a student at the Aston, Pennsylvania, dance studio since he was 10.

"This is a sad case involving a teacher, as well as a family friend, abusing the trust placed in her by both the parent and the child," Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer told WPVI-TV. "The defendant chose to exploit the relationship of trust built over several years by engaging in a sexual relationship with the victim, knowing full well both the age of the child, and the legal age of consent."