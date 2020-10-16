Devon Joseph's father came home to find his son lying facedown in the bathtub

Pa. Dad Discovers 5-Year-Old Son Stabbed to Death in Bathtub, and Mother Is Charged

A Pennsylvania mother is accused of fatally stabbing her 5-year-old son before trying to kill herself.

Jennifer Joseph has been charged with murder in the death of her son Devon, NBC and Fox29 report. According to police, Devon's father came home Monday night to find his son lying facedown in the bathtub at the family's West Philadelphia home. He had been stabbed in the neck.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“He was able to take the son out of the tub before police arrived and when medics arrived the boy was unresponsive,” Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said, CBS reports.

Jennifer Joseph was found in a bedroom bleeding from self-inflicted lacerations to her wrist.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Devon was taken to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, where he was pronounced dead shortly after 11 p.m, while Jennifer Joseph was brought to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center in stable condition.

In addition to murder, Joseph also faces charges of child endangerment. Attorney information was not available Friday.