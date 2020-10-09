Police have yet to reveal how little Emma Cole died

Pa. Couple Detained 1 Year After Remains of 3-Year-Old Girl Are Found in Delaware Softball Field

A Pennsylvania couple is being held on $1 million bond and will soon be extradited to Delaware, where authorities have alleged they played critical roles in the death of a 3-year-old girl, whose body was found more than a year ago, buried in a softball field.

Investigators in Smyrna, Delaware, announced days ago that two people — Brandon, 38, and Kristie Haas, 28 — had been detained out-of-state as persons of interest in "the case involving the human remains discovered at the Little Lass fields in September 2019," according to a statement.

The couple were identified Thursday, as was the little girl, whose identity was unknown until recently.

Police say the body they found last year was Emma Cole's and allege she is Kristie's daughter.

Detectives said Emma had been dead for "several weeks or possibly longer" by the time she was found.

Brandon and Kristie Haas were formally charged in Pennsylvania with "arrest without prior requisition," which permits another state to file charges while the suspect is being held.

It is unclear if charges have been filed against them in Delaware.

Police allege the couple lived in Smyrna last year, in a house about a mile from where Emma was buried.

The couple have been married since 2017.

A composite sketch of Emma, with facial reconstruction, was released months after her body was discovered by a dog walker.

It is unknown how Emma died.

Last year, authorities released what little information they had about the girl, noting she had slightly wavy brown hair.

The News Journal identified several Facebook pages belonging to Kristie. One features a black-and-white photo from 2017 of two young girls and a little boy.

The paper was unable to confirm whether Emma was one of the children pictured.

Extradition hearings have been set for early next month.