A Pennsylvania couple has been charged with involuntary manslaughter and other felonies after authorities say they waited three days to notify police about the death of their newborn son.

According to a statement from the Pennsylvania Attorney General, Drew and Amy Hoenigke were also charged with aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

A family friend, Brigitte Meckes, was also at the scene, and she's been charged with the same offenses.

The baby, who was born at home, lived for just three days. Authorities claim the couple used teas and herbs -- rather than modern medicine -- in an attempt to care for their newborn.

"Shortly after the birth, the baby showed signs of severe distress," the attorney general writes in a statement. "Messages from the defendants described the baby as struggling to breathe and 'turning blue.'"

The couple then allegedly tried to administer holistic remedies to the child. "In a failed attempt to aid the child, Amy Hoenigke and Meckes utilized a peppermint oil infuser and attempted to create a makeshift breathing tube from a water bottle," the attorney general writes. "Without proper medical care, the baby died approximately two days after birth."

"Experts believe that the caretakers should have immediately sought medical care when the child began showing signs of distress and difficulty breathing," the attorney general continued. "The inaction of the defendants resulted in needless suffering, and made it impossible for the baby to survive."

In a police report obtained by PEOPLE, responding officers describe the house as being "congested and disheveled with multiple stacks of dirty dishes in and around the sink and countertops."

Officers also alleged that the family had moved to a rural area to live a more holistic lifestyle. Amy Hoenigke, 34, allegedly told police that she and her husband "do not live a conventional lifestyle and choose not to pay attention to things like timeframes or even keep track of the days."

Pennsylvania State Troopers found the boy's decomposing body on January 20. Next to his remains, they found a container containing "remnants of burned herbs."

Drew Hoenigke, 31, told The Daily Beast that the couple decided against immediately calling police because they don't trust modern medicine -- and were concerned about their unvaccinated two-year-old daughter, Hettis.

"We didn't want to try to hide what happened and we knew we had to go through the process," Hoenigke reportedly told the outlet. "But we were worried about our daughter and what would happen to [her]." He also said his daughter had been home-birthed and didn't have a birth certificate.

The couple, as well as Meckes, were each booked on a $150,000 bond. They have since been released as they await a pre-trial court appearance in January. They have not yet entered a plea, and court records do not reflect attorneys authorized to speak on their behalf.

PEOPLE contacted the Hoenigke family via phone but was not able to immediately reach them.