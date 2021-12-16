Police allege the victim's parents were not home at the time of the fatal Nov. 22 shooting

Pa. Boy, 5, Was Allegedly Killed by Brother, 13, Who Was Angry Sibling Was Jumping on Bed

Pennsylvania authorities have charged a 13-year-old boy with criminal homicide, alleging he fatally shot his 5-year-old brother in late November after getting angry at his sibling for jumping on a bed.

The teen has been charged as an adult with the Nov. 22 killing, PEOPLE confirms. However, his name is not being released because prosecutors plan to transfer the case to juvenile court.

Pennsylvania law does not permit the filing of murder charges in juvenile court.

According to WTAE, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette and WPXI, the young victim has been identified as Connor Wolfe.

The boy was a kindergarten student in the Penn Hills School District.

Last month's shooting happened inside the family's Penn Hills home.

"The victim, a 5-year-old male, sustained a single gunshot wound and was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced deceased," reads a statement from the Allegheny County Police. "Detectives determined that four children (ages 13, 6, 5, and 3) were left unsupervised while a loaded and unsecured handgun was left within the reach of each child."

Police allege that the teen was questioned earlier this week about the incident, and confessed.

He allegedly told investigators he had become angry with his younger brothers for jumping on a bed, reports WPXI.

According to the station, the teen asked his three brothers to stop jumping on the bed. When they wouldn't, he pointed the gun at them, in an attempt to frighten them.

"The 13-year-old pointed the firearm at his 5-year-old sibling and pulled the trigger while believing that the safety was on," reads the police statement, striking the victim in the head.

The statement further notes detectives are "conferring with prosecutors to determine the level of parental culpability, for which criminal charges are anticipated."