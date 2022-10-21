The Michigan teenager accused of shooting and killing four classmates at Oxford High School is expected to plead guilty.

Ethan Crumbley, 16, is scheduled to appear in court on Monday, where he will enter a guilty plea, the Oakland County Prosecutors Office tells PEOPLE in a statement.

"We can confirm that the shooter is expected to plead guilty to all 24 charges, including terrorism, and the prosecutor has notified the victims," says David Williams, chief assistant prosecutor in Oakland County.

As for Crumbley's potential sentencing, Williams told Detroit Free Press that no deals have been made. The Detroit News reports that he could get up to life in prison.

Crumbley's lawyer did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Ethan Crumbley. Uncredited/AP/Shutterstock

Ethan previously planned to plead insanity, according to a court document filed earlier this year.

The filing, signed by his defense attorneys, read: "Please take notice that pursuant to MCL 769.20a, the Defendant, Ethan Crumbley, intends to assert the defense of insanity at the time of the alleged offense and gives notice of his intention to claim such a defense."

Ethan is accused of using a gun his parents bought him for Christmas to open fire at Oxford High School on Nov. 30.

James Crumbley and Jennifer Crumbley. Oakland County Sheriff's Office

Four teenagers were killed in the attack and seven other people, including a teacher, were wounded. The four victims who died from injuries sustained in the shooting were identified as Hana St. Juliana, 14, Tate Myre, 16, Justin Shilling, 17, and Madisyn Baldwin, 17.

The then 15-year-old was soon charged as an adult with one count of terrorism causing death, four counts of first-degree murder, seven counts of assault with intent to murder and 12 counts of possession of a firearm.

At Ethan's arraignment, authorities said they found two videos on his cell phone in which he talked about shooting and killing his schoolmates, CNN reported. According to the outlet, a journal found in the suspect's backpack also detailed plans for a school shooting.

Ethan's parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley, were also arrested after the shooting and charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter. Both pleaded not guilty.

3 Killed, 6 Injured in Shooting at Michigan High School, Suspect Is 15-Year-Old Student

"[James and Jennifer] had information long before Nov. 30 (six months prior to the shooting) that their son's only friend moved at the end of October, that the family dog died, that their son was sadder than usual, and that he was sending his mother disturbing texts about his state of mind," the prosecution previously argued in court documents obtained by the Detroit Free Press.

"Instead of paying attention to their son and getting him help, they bought him a gun," they wrote, per the outlet.

Oxford reopened on Jan. 24, according to a video announcement from Principal Steve Wolf at the time. "I am so proud to say that we are reopening our high school this Monday, January 24, and we are reclaiming our high school back," he said in the video.

"We know it's going to be really difficult for our students and our staff to come back, because we're still grieving," Wolf continued. "But throughout the last several weeks, we've been reminded again and again of one important fact: Our community is strong, and when we stick together, we are incredibly strong."